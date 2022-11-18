WeTrade Plans Market Expansion in Hospitality & Residential Communities as China Eases Covid Curbs

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company intends to seek out strategic expansion in hospitality and residential sectors. Since the Company believes that the two markets are likely to recover significantly as China eases its COVID restrictions, it plans to introduce its YCloud system to these two markets to further expand the Company's business scope.

As international airlines return to pre-pandemic passenger capacity and quarantine policies relax in Hong Kong and Macau, the demand for travel and offline shopping will likely be rekindled, particularly in the hospitality sector. In addition, the Company believes that the pent-up demands from China's residential communities may create tremendous business opportunities.

WeTrade Group Inc., a global SaaS technology service provider, focuses on providing technical support and digital transformation tools for a wide range of industries. Since August 2022, WeTrade has continued to increase its industrial layout and adjust its business structure, and the efforts are now starting to pay off and manifested inthe company's three major business highlights: YCloud, Y-Health, and WTpay.

With that in mind, WeTrade Group is drafting its talent blueprint that will guide its growth and expansion strategy in China's market and beyond, by inviting more talented employees and professionals to join the team.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The three main business segments of the Company are YCloud, WTPay and Y-Health.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business. Customers can use WTpay for global acquiring business, global store opening, global payment collection, international banking, global remittance and currency exchange.

Under its global public health business sector Y-Health, the Company engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

