Vonage Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized in the inaugural Inc. Power Partner Awards , honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

At Vonage, we're delivering innovations that enhance customer experiences by turning transactions into conversations.

Winners received top marks from customers for being instrumental in supporting them across various facets of their business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

With the power of the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), a unique combination of Unified Communications, Contact Center, APIs, and Conversational Commerce solutions, Vonage is enabling businesses today to enhance their connections with customers by turning transactions and notifications into meaningful conversations. Within the developer community is one sector that leverages the VCP in a consistently innovative and unique way - startups.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. and by our customers with this prestigious award and to be included in such great company," said Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product & Engineering for Vonage. "At Vonage, we're all about delivering innovations that enhance customer experiences by turning notifications and transactions into conversations by enabling an immersive engagement platform. Our Startups program, in particular, focuses on meeting the unique needs that entrepreneurs face in today's competitive marketplace. To be recognized for this commitment is very exciting and reinforces our dedication to our customers' success."

The Vonage for Startups program is aimed at supporting early-stage companies to build products faster, efficiently and effectively, and help fuel the developer world. By connecting them with best-in-class products, people and APIs, Vonage is able to provide them with the necessary educational resources and supportive environment that meet their needs, no matter how individualized they are.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

