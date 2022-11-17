Scott Everett, Founder, and CEO of S2 Capital, Named to D CEO Magazine's 8th Annual Dallas 500 List

The special-edition publication recognizes North Texas' most powerful and influential business leaders

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a national private investment firm, today announced that Scott Everett, Founder, and CEO of S2, has been named to the 2023 Dallas 500 list as one of the region's most powerful and influential business leaders. Released annually and now in its eighth year, Dallas 500 is the award-winning business title of D Magazine Partners that profiles leaders from Dallas to Fort Worth and across over 50 business categories.

"I'm honored to be recognized by D CEO in the company of such talented local business leaders," said Everett. "This year marks a decade since S2 was founded in Dallas and during this time, we have watched North Texas flourish in new ways, both within and beyond the multifamily real estate sector. I'm grateful to play a role in the region's growing business scene and hope to continue making a positive impact on the people and homes in our great community."

S2 has become one of the country's most active investors in multifamily real estate assets, and the most active buyer of multi-family assets in Dallas over the last two years. With 135 acquisitions totaling 46,000 units, the company has transacted on $10 billion of real estate in just a decade since its inception.

Everett also formed the S2 Foundation, a charitable branch of S2 that empowers and partners with the Dallas and Fort Worth communities through mentorship, scholarships, and rental assistance, inspired by his own financial struggles at the start of his professional career.

In addition to his contributions at S2, Everett is an active investor in over 70 private companies and has also developed and launched the beverage line Osadía Tequila, small-batch 100% blue agave tequila, crafted by master distillers in Jalisco, Mexico, which donates 3% of its revenues to further the S2 Foundation's impact in the North Texas community and beyond. Organizations that benefit from the S2 Foundation include the Children's Cancer Fund, Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, and Esperanza International.

"Making the Dallas 500 is no easy feat in a market as large and vibrant as North Texas," said D CEO Editor Christine Perez. "Those featured in our 2023 edition are the best of the best; they play an integral role in driving the local economy."

About S2 Capital

Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based national investment platform specializing in value-add properties. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired approximately 46,000 units through 135 acquisitions, and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is vertically integrated, comprised of affiliated businesses including acquisitions, construction, asset management, and operations divisions that work closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

About D CEO

Now in its 16th year, D CEO connects North Texas executives with insightful, authoritative, and provocative coverage of Dallas-Fort Worth businesses. It profiles the leaders behind innovative startups to chief executives leading global companies. D CEO was named the nation's best regional business magazine in 2022 and 2021 by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.

About D Magazine Partners

D Magazine is the city magazine of Dallas. For four decades, it has served as the independent voice of the city, revealing the best Dallas has to offer. D Magazine Partners also publishes D CEO, D Home, D Weddings, Dallas Medical Directory, People Newspapers, and dmagazine.com, a national award-winning website.

