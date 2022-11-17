InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Funnel (FJK 184)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I disliked how difficult and messy it is to pour liquids into a bottle or engine crank case," said the inventor from Royal Palm Beach, Fla. "I thought of this idea to help eliminate the mess and provide a item that would be adjustable to help ensure a fast and clean pour."

He invented the patent-pending FLY FUNNEL that provides the user with a funnel that is precisely sized to match openings for added convenience. This would help eliminate the need to carry around multiple sizes of traditional plastic funnels. Its tear-away design would enable the most appropriate size of funnel to be created on the spot. Additionally, this may be used in a hands-free manner and would help eliminate time-consuming and messy cleanups.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

