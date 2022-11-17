IMG Helps Commemorates World AIDS Day at Art Basel by Bridging the Gap Between Sex Education and Visual Art with National Recording Artist Trina

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Helps (IMGH), the philanthropic arm of IMG Health Clinic, which specializes in testing and treatment of HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and PrEP, will commemorate World AIDS Day (December 1st), by bridging the gap between sex education and visual art. IMGH has partnered with contemporary mural artist Stephen ESPO Powers to create a limited edition run of prints communicating three abstract messages of safe sex. Sold exclusively on World AIDS Day at Wynwood's Museum of Graffiti, prints will be numbered and signed by ESPO with proceeds going to IMG Helps in support of core STD testing and treatment initiatives.

IMG Helps, who recently partnered with the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH), will also conduct free HIV testing in one of their mobile clinics outside the museum from December 1-4, (5pm – 10pm). Following a reception from 5pm-6pm, a panel will take place featuring a diverse group of healthcare professionals, culture creators, advocates, and community influencers including:

Trina (National Recording Artist), Jill Tracey (HOT 105), Clifford W. Knights II (IMG Helps), Steve Vixamar (IMG Helps), Rico Love (The GRAMMYs), Dr. Victor (IMG Health Clinic), Dr. Mandeville (AAIUH), Alan Ket (Museum of Graffiti), as well as special invited guests. Moderated by K Foxx of 99 JAMZ, attendees can expect a candid and informative discussion on sexual education and how to eliminate the stigma associated with getting tested for HIV and STDs.

"Raising awareness for World AIDS Day with art and thought-provoking dialogue helps us to advance the sexual health conversation in a unique approach and in a comfortable environment."– Steve Vixamar and Clifford W. Knights II, Co-founders of IMG Helps

RSVP to attend here.

About IMG HELPS , Inc

IMG HELPS, Inc (www.imghelps.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization launched in 2020 to continue and expand upon the philanthropic work that IMG Health Clinic has done by serving more than 30,000 people in the State of Florida. IMG Helps, Inc. is a community clinic specializing in testing, treating, and managing HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, PrEP treatment, and more.

Media Contact:

joelle@macadoo.com

View original content:

SOURCE IMG HELPS, Inc