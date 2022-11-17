DroneUp Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

DroneUp Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp, LLC , a leading autonomous drone delivery platform and drone services provider, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

DroneUp - Matching Missions to Pilots (PRNewsfoto/DroneUp) (PRNewswire)

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

DroneUp is creating a world where drone flight is good for business, for people, and for the planet. DroneUp received a significant investment from Walmart and has partnered with them to open 34 DroneUp hubs in 5 states by year end for on-demand delivery - marking the first multi-site commercial drone delivery operations. This effort marked a significant leap forward in the broader use of UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) to provide last-mile consumer delivery services and supply chain efficiency options.

Beyond drone delivery, DroneUp is helping customers in commercial real estate, construction, insurance, maritime, utilities, and more, including the aerial inspection of a well-known casino in Las Vegas. The latest DroneUp numbers include: 27,000+ network pilots; 101,000+ hours flown; 80 waivers; 10 patents; and 0 reportable safety incidents.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Fast Company and we wholeheartedly agree that drones are the next big thing in tech. Drones are emerging as a sustainable alternative to complement current transportation, delivery and inspection offerings. They are uniquely valuable in their flexibility, ease of integration, automation, reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The ability to expedite delivery of goods and services safely and conveniently for customers make drones an invaluable part of our society's ecosystem today and in the future," said Tom Walker, Founder and CEO of DroneUp. "DroneUp values safety above all else and has worked closely and continuously with the FAA to ensure the safe operation of drones in the National Airspace. Not only do we value safety from the FAA standpoint, but our services also help to make critical field infrastructure jobs safer and easier to manage."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list.

The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is an American technology company that combines airspace solutions, software applications, analytics platforms, and a trusted team of industry leaders to help companies operate at scale with drone innovation.

In 2021, DroneUp received a significant investment from the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc. DroneUp was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Follow us for the latest news:

DroneUp Media Contact:

Escalate PR

droneup@escalatepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DroneUp