Bustin Boards partners with LaScoota™ To Launch The World's First Premium Electric Scooter Designed Around A Skateboard

A lean, mean daily rider for commuters and thrill seekers alike

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bustin Boards Co., a leading provider of push boards and e-boards, today announced that they are launching their new electric scooter, the Skate-X™, in partnership with LaScoota™, maker of lightweight durable and stylish adjustable scooters. Skate-X is the first scooter inspired by the maneuverability and agility of a skateboard combined with the control, and durability of LaScoota scooters, which have over 40,000 5-star reviews.

"The Skate-X embodies our mission to build a safer, more affordable experience for everyone"- Ryan Daughtridge

"The Skate-X™ embodies our mission to build a safer, more affordable experience for everyone who can't handle the power and balance required to maneuver one of our top of the line electric skateboards," said Ryan Daughtridge, founder, Bustin Boards. "Our collaboration with the team at LaScoota was crucial to building the world's most fun, most maneuverable scooter, designed to give riders the most fun they can have with handlebars."

Built around a custom Bustin Boards (E)Core™ skate deck for unreal levels of control, precision and flow, the custom concave and bamboo construction within the deck creates a truly unique experience that other electric scooters cannot provide. With two models to choose from, one for casual fun and another for serious commuting, the styling of the Skate-X™ One and Skate-X™ Pro packs attitude for any serious skater looking to transition into scootering.

This powerful and agile scooter is backed by a 250 Watts (W) or powerful 500W motor that makes cruising up hills (up to 25-degree incline) easy. The large, air-filled tires provide a smoother, softer ride over bumpy city streets as well as off-road terrain. The one-click folding design also means you can carry it easily onto the train or store it in your trunk.

Up to 500 W and 22 miles per hour top speed

Reach distances up to 18-21 miles with its ~360Wh battery

It's ~30lbs weight and one-click folding design makes transporting easy

Extra-wide concave shaped board makes carving easy and fun

Bright LED headlights and tail lights

Dual braking system and turn signals ensures a secure and safe commute

Price: Starts at $499

The Skate-X is available now at BustinBoards.com and shipping is guaranteed before Christmas when ordered before December 16. The Skate-X is also available on Amazon and at Target.com . To learn more about why the Skate-X is a lean, mean daily rider for commuters and thrill seekers alike, visit: www.bustinboards.com/pages/skatex

About Bustin Boards

Bustin Boards was launched in 2001 by Maryland native Ryan Daughtridge in his father's barn in Hagerstown. The company sells skateboards, longboards, accessories, and apparel which is distributed in retail shops on six continents. Bustin Boards has a store in Brooklyn, N.Y. and is on Inc.'s list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies.

