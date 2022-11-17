AMCP Foundation Interns Delve into Oncology, Evidence Gaps, Medication Adherence in Partnership with AbbVie Inc. and Pfizer Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation congratulates the student pharmacists who recently completed immersive managed care centered internships on oncology, health outcomes, nonprofit leadership, and evidence, through the generous support of Pfizer Inc. and AbbVie Inc.

The goal of AMCP Foundation internships is to develop future health care leaders by exposing students to a wide variety of population health and managed care pharmacy principles. These competitive internships provide students with the opportunity to contribute to challenging, meaningful projects and interact directly with industry experts, pharmacists, and managed care professionals.

As a part of the structured ten-week internship programs, student pharmacists embedded with host sites were matched with virtual preceptors and presented capstone research projects at AMCP's recent Nexus conference. Research topics included safety and effectiveness of biosimilars in the oncology landscape, postoperative atrial fibrillation and renal failure, and methods of measuring medication adherence.

"Practice-based research drives innovation and a deeper understanding of issues, resulting in better health outcomes," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, AMCP Foundation executive director. "We are deeply grateful for the generous support of AbbVie and Pfizer, which make it possible for AMCP Foundation to train tomorrow's practitioners in research methodologies, collaboration, and business acumen."

AMCP Foundation has opened the application cycle for 2023 internship opportunities . Applications are due Jan. 6, 2023.

AMCP Foundation/AbbVie Inc. Specialized Summer Internship in Health Outcomes

Lauren Perez

The University of New Mexico, College of Pharmacy

Site: AbbVie

Poster: Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) Usage in Early Phase Dose Selection Solid Tumor Clinical Trials



Albert Truong

Virginia Commonwealth University, School of Pharmacy

Site: AbbVie

Poster: Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation and Renal Failure—A Systematic Review

AMCP Foundation/Pfizer Inc. Managed Care Oncology Summer Internship

Avi Patel

The University of Florida, College of Pharmacy

Site: Humana, Inc.

Poster: Defining & Assigning Complexity Scale to Oncology Criteria Relating to Prior Authorization Policy Creation Based on Clinical, Operational & Risk/Compliance Complexities as well as Impacts to Humana Members and Providers



Cassidy Slater

The University of Florida, College of Pharmacy

Site: CVS Health

Poster: A Scoping Review of the Real-World Evidence Related to the Safety and Effectiveness of Biosimilars in the Oncology Landscape

AMCP Foundation/Pfizer Inc. Managed Care Summer Internship

Nadia Aldahiri

Belmont University, College of Pharmacy

Site: Independent Health

Poster: Assessing Barriers and Solutions to Identifying and Reporting Social Determinants of Health Z-Codes to a Health Maintenance Organization



Justin Chong

Purdue College of Pharmacy

Site: Cigna HealthSpring

Poster: Impact of the Expanded Heart Failure Indication for Selected SGLT-2 Inhibitors on the Performance of the Medicare Star Ratings Diabetes Medications Adherence Measure



Leena Jamaleddin

The University of Minnesota, College of Pharmacy

Site: Prime Therapeutics

Poster: Relationship Between Chronic Conditions and Continuous Enrollment Among Commercially Insured Members



Alin Kalayjian

The University of Washington, School of Pharmacy

Site: Priority Health

Poster: The Effect of the Coverage Gap on Medication Adherence for Oral Anticoagulants in Medicare Part D Enrollees Diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation



Zachery Nunemaker

The University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy

Site: HealthPartners

Poster: A Description of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists Medication Utilization Within a Managed Care Health Plan: A Retrospective Cohort Analysis



Courtney Smith

Ohio Northern University, Raabe College of Pharmacy

Site: Horizon BCBS of NJ

Poster: Evaluation of Medication Stockpiling and Oversupply Under Current "Refill-Too-Soon" Standards: A Retrospective Analysis of Prescription Claims Among Members of a New Jersey Health Plan

AMCP Foundation/Pfizer Inc. Managed Care Research & Nonprofit Leadership Summer Internship

Nikhil Bhatia

The University of Georgia, School of Pharmacy

Site: AMCP Foundation

Title: Scoping Review of Effective Methods of Measuring Medication Adherence When Utilizing Administrative

AMCP Foundation Managed Care Health Disparities Summer Internship

Zachary Brunko

University of Minnesota, College of Pharmacy

Site: Magellan Rx Management

Poster: Healthcare Disparities in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance the collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

