Ally and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation announce the 2022 Ally Legal and Public Policy Scholars

Scholarship and mentorship program aimed at enhancing career pathways for Black students pursing legal and public policy degrees

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) and The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) today announced the 2022 cohort of Ally Legal and Public Policy Scholars. Ally launched the scholarship and mentoring program with CBCF in 2021 to support Black students seeking careers in law and public policy. Once fully implemented, Ally's financial commitment under the program will total up to $260,000 annually.

"The rule of law and the fair administration of justice are central to our democratic republic, as is the role of lawyers and public policy makers in defending them," said Scott Stengel, General Counsel at Ally. "This program allows us to open doors and create opportunities for historically under-represented students to pursue these most noble of professions and make a difference in the communities where we live and work. Ally is proud to work closely with the CBCF in this mission and walk beside these impressive students as they advance their studies and careers."

Four Ally Legal Scholars will receive an annual $20,000 scholarship that will follow them through three years of law school. The two undergraduate Ally Public Policy Scholars will receive a one-year $10,000 scholarship. The six Ally Scholars in the 2022 cohort are:

Tiffaney Boyd , Ally Legal Scholar – A first-year law student at U.C. Berkeley , and a graduate of California State University San Marcos , Tiffaney has worked on policy and legislation as a Legislative Director in the California State Assembly. Tiffaney is especially passionate about expanding existing and future laws to increase access, equity, and protection for low income and marginalized communities of color.

Nyala Carbado, Ally Legal Scholar – Nyala is a first-year law student at the University of Chicago Law School. In high school, Nyala successfully challenged and changed their all-girls school's dress code to give students the right to wear pants, rather than a skirt or dress, to formal school events. Nyala then pursued their interest in law by interning for UCLA Law as an undergraduate at UCLA . Immediately upon graduating from college, Nyala worked for the Feminist Center for Creative Work and hosted events such as a fundraiser to end food deserts in Los Angeles . Leading up to law school, Nyala taught history and English to homeschooled high school students.

Eric Jjemba, Ally Legal Scholar – A first-year law student at Yale Law School and a Harvard University graduate, Eric is passionate about educating constituents about their civil rights. As an undergraduate, he took a leave of absence from school to work with a nonpartisan organization focused on increasing voter participation among Philadelphia young people. He spent his days outside grocery stores and student textbook pickups to connect with newly eligible voters and planned a virtual voter registration assembly that hosted more than 500 students to instill the importance of voter registration – ultimately contributing to the city's highest voter turnout in 36 years.

Dominick Williams , Ally Legal Scholar – Dominick is a first-year law student at U.C. Berkeley , where he also earned his bachelor's degree. In 2019, he testified before the California Legislature and called on Assemblymember Shirley Weber to repeal Proposition 209, a proposition that banned the use of race and gender-based affirmative action in the state. He was later hired by Weber as her legislative aide and remains an advisor to her on higher education issues.

Kaylen Chase , Ally Public Policy Scholar – Kaylen is a senior at Santa Clara University , majoring in political science and economics. A child of immigrants, Kaylen has always been keenly interested in public policy and making government policies accessible to all. She was selected as Santa Clara University's nominee for the Panetta Institute for Public Policy's Congressional Internship Program, where she gained first-hand access to how policies are made on Capitol Hill. As an intern for Congressman Jimmy Panetta of California , Kaylen regularly spoke with constituents and learned about the importance of an accessible government that ensures all people have a say in policies impacting their lives.

Natalia Thomas , Ally Public Policy Scholar – A senior at Emory University with a major in political science, Natalia is passionate about serving others and plans to begin her career in public service. Inspired by her mother's journey to become fluent in English after emigrating to the United States from the Dominican Republic , Natalia pursued fluency in Spanish herself and now volunteers as an ESL teacher to immigrant adults. She has participated in several research projects on topics such as affordable housing and officer-involved shooting incidents in U.S. cities, which has sparked her interest in public policy.

"Increasing career pathways for diverse students, especially in fields where they are sorely underrepresented takes more than funding. It takes mentorship and long-term support to cultivate the next generation of Black leaders," said Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO at CBCF. "Our relationship with Ally has enabled us to build upon educational advancement and career pipelines for students, giving them more access and offering solutions to address their needs."

In addition to their scholarship awards, the Ally Scholars will be matched with Ally legal and public policy professionals who will help guide them in their educational and professional pursuits. Mentorship groups will meet regularly based on individual student interests, needs and goals, ensuring a highly personalized approach. The mentors will provide support through formal meetings, out-of-classroom learning, and networking opportunities.

As part of the program, Ally Scholars will also have access to other young professionals and mentors within law firms, government offices, and both corporate and non-profit organizations.

"Building authentic and meaningful relationships with these students is the hallmark of our program," said Natasha I. Campbell, Sr. Director and Associate General Counsel at Ally. "We are there for them, not just financially, but in navigating through the challenges of legal and public policy environments. It's inspiring to see how passionate and focused they are, and it's a privilege to join them in their journey."

Applications for next year's Ally Financial Legal and Public Policy Scholarship will open in January 2023. More details can be found here: https://www.cbcfinc.org/programs/scholarships/

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services.

About the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research and educational institute committed to advancing the global black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public. For more information, visit cbcfinc.org.

