Sesh Announces SeshCares, a New Sponsorship Program Benefiting Those Affected by Recent Layoffs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesh, the leading virtual support group mental healthcare platform, today announced a new sponsorship program titled SeshCares. The program will give all those affected by recent layoffs free access to unlimited support groups for a year — regardless if they find a new job during that time or not. Individuals can reapply for sponsorship if need be.

"The recent layoffs have been hard on everyone - not just those who have lost their job, but also their workforce peers, families, and friends," said Vittoria Lecomte, CEO and Founder of Sesh. "Benefits are directly tied to having secure employment - when an individual loses their job, that doesn't just impact them financially - there's a severe mental and emotional impact as well. That's why we created SeshCares - to make sure that everyone has access to the support they need during this difficult time."

Sesh hosts therapist-led support groups on topics such as: Manifesting Your Dream Job, Setting Weekly Intentions, Calming Anxiety and Worry, Dealing with Anxiety & Perfectionism, Processing the Stages of Grief, and more. For a full list of available support groups, please visit www.seshgroups.com.

"Sesh was built on the cornerstone of equitable care access," said Lecomte. "In a time where thousands lost benefits coverage overnight, we want to help mitigate the unnecessary burdens and costs they now face on their journey to mental wellness."

Individuals can apply for sponsorship and nearly instant access by going to http://www.seshgroups.com/seshcares.

For more information about SeshCares, please visit www.seshgroups.com/seshcares.

ABOUT SESH

Sesh is a unique virtual mental healthcare company driven by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, individuals can gain support on an easy-to-use and encrypted web and mobile platform — both iOS and Android. Sesh is consistent with HIPAA and additional industry standard regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care is more urgent than ever — Sesh offers over 200 support groups a month for almost every need. From topics like anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, and self-esteem, members can find the right session for them and explore a variety of modalities.

For more information about Sesh organization partnerships, visit seshgroups.com/teams. To learn more about support groups, please visit https://www.seshgroups.com/how-it-works/.

CONTACT

Olivia Thompson

VP of Marketing, Sesh

marketing@seshtherapy.com

747-229-8091

