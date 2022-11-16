Power Life By Tony Horton Announces the Launch of Power Life Peak Replenish

Power Life Peak Replenish is an Advanced Performance Electrolyte Blend to Support Workouts and Maximize Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life ™, the premium supplement brand founded by fitness icon, Tony Horton, announces the launch of Power Life Peak Replenish™ , the newest addition to the line of performance-enhancing formulas. Crafted with key electrolytes and cutting-edge ingredients, this synergistic combination helps promote increased hydration and physical performance so users can fuel energy while nutrients are delivered to help the body rebuild muscles more efficiently and reduce post-exercise muscle soreness.†*

Power Life Peak Replenish is an Advanced Performance Electrolyte Blend to Support Workouts and Maximize Results (PRNewswire)

What is Power Life Peak Replenish?

Power Life Peak Replenish is formulated with an advanced performance blend of key electrolytes and breakthrough ingredients designed to help you perform at your peak throughout your day. The potent ingredients, BetaPower®, CocOganic® Plus, and essential electrolytes in Peak Replenish can help users stay fully hydrated, improve physical performance, and support fuel for energy demands. This powerful supplement helps bring these essential nutrients to muscles faster so you can help supercharge your workouts and your results to also reduce post-exercise muscle soreness. Power Life Peak Replenish also aids in the recovery times from workouts by helping to soothe soreness, and maintain cellular hydration for an improved source of energy. It even supports an overall better mood. Peak Replenish is a great supplement for anyone looking to support lean muscle growth, stimulate strength and energy demands, and promote better weight management.†*

Power Life Peak Replenish Key Ingredients†*

BetaPower® - Derived from beets, this natural compound helps support cellular hydration and can help support improved strength, power, endurance, and overall physical performance.

CocOganic® Plus - Prepared from organic, freeze-dried coconut water, this powdered drink mix contains essential electrolytes potassium, sodium, and chloride, along with energy-boosting phytonutrients.

GivoMag - supplies your body with essential magnesium to help boost energy, soothe occasional soreness, help muscle development, and even support a more upbeat mood.

Aquamin - This algae-based compound provides calcium and 72 other trace minerals to help with muscle contraction and support healthy bones and teeth.

Essential Electrolytes - Help keep cells hydrated and functioning the way they should. Includes electrolytes, and sodium.

Where to Buy Power Life Peak Replenish

Power Life Peak Replenish can be purchased on www.mypowerlife.com for $59.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

How Do I Use Power Life Peak Replenish?

Power Life suggests using Peak Replenish any time throughout the day when you want to enjoy peak performance. Simply mix 1 scoop with 8 to 12 ounces of water, and enjoy its refreshing "citrus burst" flavor. And to help maximize your exercise, drink Power Life Peak Replenish before every workout.

About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically-backed ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Other Power Life products include dietary supplements such as Foundation Phytonutrients , Peak Advantage , and High Impact Plant Protein . For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the wildly popular creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. Tony Horton is a world-class motivational speaker, celebrity trainer, and the author of top-selling books "Bring It, Crush It!" and "The Big Picture." He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. He now has an all-new YouTube series " Power Up With Tony Horton " where he interviews notable guests while taking them through a one-of-a-kind physical challenge. Tony Horton's supplement line, Power Life, is part of his new fitness brand, "Power of 4 by Tony Horton" — a four-part approach to wellness including fitness, supplements, diet and nutrition, and mindfulness. Follow Tony Horton on Instagram @tonyshorton @poweruptonyhorton .

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Media Contact

Jess Geiger Marsh

jessica.geiger@thenarrativegroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Power Up with Tony Horton