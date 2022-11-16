Local Communities Thrive Thanks to Eyemart Express' Giving

Optical retailer's assistance empowers military veteran, mental health, and cancer research organizations

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving people's lives by helping them see better has been the core mission of national optical retailer Eyemart Express for more than 32 years. The company, known for providing quality prescription eyewear for adults and kids with free same-day service, is expanding its mission beyond the walls of its stores and into the local communities where its customers and employees reside. Eyemart Express' people-centric giving efforts are making a positive impact on military veterans, cancer patients, and those seeking mental health resources.

Eyemart Express is doubling down on this fundamental element of the company's culture, donating nearly $1 million through an array of philanthropic partnerships over the last five years. All organizations selected by the optical retailer directly aid individuals and families at a local level to overcome financial and health challenges. Eyemart Express provides needed support by:

Helping 20,000 people see clearly by giving frames to Dallas -based nonprofit Cedar Springs Vision . The organization provides vision services and eye care to those who could not otherwise afford it.

Relieving financial burdens for nearly 60 military families in need by paying rent, buying groceries, and keeping utilities on in their homes through contributions to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Unmet Needs Fund .

Making mental wellness resources more accessible in local communities in partnership with PeaceLove . The organization hosts virtual workshops that offer easy, low-pressure ways to find emotional relief through simple creative activities that foster a more joyful journey to peace of mind.

Accelerating cancer research so that all cancer patients can become long-term cancer survivors with donations to Stand Up To Cancer.

"The last two years have emphasized the importance of supporting our local communities, and the impact from giving efforts is eye-opening," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "We can help improve people's lives by helping them see better, live happier, longer lives, and meet basic needs with the hard work of amazing organizations. We strive to be part of the solution in our stores and the local communities that we serve."

To reinforce its commitment to improving people's lives, Eyemart Express stores are celebrating the company's ninth annual "Let's Give Back" grassroots giving campaign to create the greatest local impact possible. Each store team selects a local charity and works closely with the organization to identify immediate items of need. The optical retailer's store teams then create impressive in-store donation centers to collect contributions from employees, customers, and members of the community who want to help.

Eyemart Express also recognizes those at the heart of local communities who keep other safe and shape future generations. First responders, health care workers, teachers, school staff members, military families, and veterans receive a 20 percent discount on all eyewear purchases with a valid ID.

