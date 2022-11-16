A DOMANI Launches--Beginning With Temperature-Regulating Sleepwear

Company to provide problem-solving garments for women's daily use.

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A DOMANI ( www.adomanisleep.com ), a collection of body forward, temperature-conscious sleepwear, clothing and essentials for women, launched November 1. Utilizing cutting-edge fabric technologies, A DOMANI makes stunning pieces for women going through hormonal shifts like the postpartum period and menopause. The company aims to own a portion of the global $54.25 billion sleepwear and loungewear market.1

"Women shouldn't be waking up in soaking wet pajamas, period," says founder and CEO, Katya Eckert.

The premier—and size-inclusive—collection consists of sleepwear that, among other things, stays dry during night sweats. Components of the sets are short-sleeves, long-sleeves and tank tops, pants, and shorts, plus a sleep dress. In one of the ways the company prioritizes environmental responsibility, they also make a sleep mask and scrunchie from materials that would otherwise be discarded. The collection is made with cutting-edge fabric from textile innovator PYRATEX®. Responsibly knit from natural fibers sourced from eucalyptus, birch, and pine, it delivers maximum breathability, peak wicking, and lightning-fast drying. Pieces are naturally antimicrobial, ethically manufactured, easy to care for, and designed to last.

A DOMANI aims to help normalize women's rightful hormonal changes and provide education and empowerment in women's health. Every woman will experience hormonal changes in their life: each year in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine, 1.3 million women start menopause.2 "Talking about hormones feels decidedly taboo," says Eckert, "but we will strive to change the paradigm. Instead of whispering about hot flashes and night sweats, A DOMANI designed sleepwear with sleep in mind."

The company's name comes from the Italian phrase, "a domani," a common way to say "goodbye" or "until tomorrow," which is how Eckert hopes her customers will sleep: "peacefully and uninterrupted—until tomorrow."

