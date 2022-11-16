Axxess' Commitment to Interoperability and Unmatched Culture Attracts Top Industry Veterans

Robin Van Sickle and Tyler Bullock Join Award-Winning Team

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess' commitment to interoperability and its award-winning culture has attracted two top industry veterans who bolster its leadership ranks as the company looks forward to its best year ever.

Axxess Logo (PRNewsfoto/Axxess) (PRNewswire)

Robin Van Sickle has been named vice president of channel partnerships and Tyler Bullock serves as vice president of enterprise sales.

"Axxess is passionate about our people, partners and providers," said Axxess Chief People Officer Tom Codd, also a recent addition after decades as a leader with global consulting firm PwC. "Robin and Tyler bring great industry knowledge and experience that will help us remain agile in our pursuit of new opportunities."

As the vice president of channel partnerships, Van Sickle will focus on initiating and strengthening alliances between Axxess and healthcare organizations that will maximize their collective reach, efficiency and value. A well-known figure in the hospice industry, Van Sickle has led operations and sales for many organizations that achieved unprecedented growth.

Said Van Sickle: "I could see how Axxess is laser-focused on expanding its capabilities through partnerships to positively impact providers' ease of use and achieve improved patient outcomes. I knew I wanted to be a part of this innovative and forward-thinking company, and to truly make a difference by helping connect industry leaders who, working together, can ensure the future of healthcare is in the home."

As vice president of enterprise sales, Bullock, a 15-year veteran, will cultivate relationships within the industry, with a focus on expanding Axxess' visibility and operations with major providers.

"I chose to come to Axxess because I believe in our mission," Bullock said. "Providers that choose to partner with Axxess can expect to grow through the quality and depth of the solution and the dedication of the team behind it."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Dennis Petroskey

(202) 215-6767

dpetroskey@axxess.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axxess