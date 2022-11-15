K2 Integrity Announces Partnership with TRM Labs to Launch Digital Asset Compliance & Risk Management Services

Under New Partnership, TRM Labs to Provide Access to Enriched Blockchain Data and Forensics Tool to Support K2 Integrity's Advisory and Investigative Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, K2 Integrity, the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm, announced its partnership with TRM Labs, the leading blockchain intelligence firm, to deliver a first-of-its-kind combined solution to the public and private sectors. The partnership will combine TRM Labs' premier blockchain forensics and compliance tools with K2 Integrity's deep expertise in risk management, investigations, and compliance advisory to help leading global institutions and public sector authorities understand risks in virtual assets and develop strategies to mitigate those risks.

"Amid calls for greater transparency and safety in the cryptocurrency landscape, there is an urgent need for rigorous risk management and compliance," said Co-CEO Jeremy Kroll of K2 Integrity. "By combining the power of two of the crypto industry's leading firms, we will address robust market demand for a holistic digital asset solution. K2 Integrity's leading advisory team, led by industry luminaries Juan Zarate and Mariano Federici, will work with our partners at TRM Labs to help our clients certify compliance with the latest changing regulations across jurisdictions, combat financial crime and ensure institutions are keeping their assets safe."

"K2 Integrity shares our mission for creating a safer and more secure crypto economy," said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs. "With the evolving global regulatory landscape and ever-changing threats, this partnership will enable our public and private partners to access industry-leading data and services for risk management and compliance."

K2 Integrity and TRM Labs will work closely together to provide comprehensive data and technology solutions combined with world-class client service. The partnership aims to enhance connectivity between traditional finance (TradFi), virtual asset service providers and public sector agencies to enable the growth, safety, and scalability of the blockchain and virtual assets.

Through this partnership, K2 Integrity and TRM Labs will be able to support financial institutions, governments and regulators, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), Web3 startups, NFT marketplaces, DeFi platforms and other emerging service providers in proactively navigating and managing the risks of virtual assets and their related technologies.

Dr. Chris Brummer, a world-renowned expert on digital assets regulation and member of K2 Integrity's Board of Directors, remarked, "At no time has information been more important to digital asset markets and infrastructures. I am delighted to see K2 Integrity and TRM Labs partner to provide the data, transparency and value-added solution that investors, regulators and customers are clamoring for."

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 brings together deep subject matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today's issues while also planning for the future.

With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., London, Chicago, Geneva, Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi, and more than 400 employees globally, K2 has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and numerous jurisdictions around the world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About TRM Labs

TRM provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies detect and investigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP, and transaction tracing for investigations. These tools enable a rapidly growing cohort of organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

