Jessica Biel's KinderFarms Launches Clean Medicine Brand KinderMed

The category-disrupting KinderMed offers effective children's medicine with clean ingredients

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderFarms, the Kinder Farmaceutical Company, is proud to announce the launch of KinderMed – a line of clean children's medicines, made with clinically proven active ingredients, but clean, Kinder inactive ingredients.

Jessica Biel, Co-Founder of KinderFarms

KinderFarms was co-founded by parents Jessica Biel and Jeremy Adams when they couldn't find children's health products that were both effective and aligned with their values. As they peeled back the labels of the common children's over-the-counter medicines, they were surprised to find artificial ingredients, petrochemicals, and fillers they didn't feel comfortable giving their children, especially when they were sick. At the same time, the natural products they tried didn't always work for them. So they set out to fill the gap in the pharmacy aisle for clean, effective options for families who share their values. "We created KinderMed because we believe that no parent should ever have to choose between non-toxic and effective when it comes to their child's healthcare products." – says Jessica Biel, Co-founder of KinderFarms.

"We believe if the OTC medicine category were re-created today to fit with the values of modern parents, it would bear little resemblance to the products currently on store shelves. We developed KinderMed to deliver the same effectiveness as the existing products but serve the needs of modern parents like us who read labels and share different beliefs about what we should put in our children's bodies.", says Jeremy Adams, CEO and Co-founder of KinderFarms.

Developed with scientists and pediatricians, KinderMed delivers the same proven active ingredients families have trusted for generations, but without the long list of inactive ingredients including artificial dyes, flavors, sweeteners, parabens, common food allergens, alcohol, or petrochemicals. KinderMed never uses ingredients like FD&C Red No. 40, Sodium Benzoate, and Sucralose. Instead, KinderMed's children's medicines are made with only 2-5 recognizable inactive ingredients including organic agave syrup, organic flavor(s), non-GMO citric acid, and purified water; and all products are vegan, kosher, gluten-free, 9 major food allergen-free, and non-GMO project verified.

KinderMed will be rolling out six new core products: 4 OTC medicines and 2 infant supplements – for children ages 1 to 11 depending on product, available in delicious and kid-friendly organic cherry or organic berry flavors.

This launch includes:

Kids' Pain and Fever (Acetaminophen)

Infants' Pain and Fever (Acetaminophen)

Kids' Cough and Congestion (Dextromethorphan HBr, Guaifenesin)

Kids' Nighttime Cold and Cough (Diphenhydramine HCl, Phenylephrine HCl)

Infants' Cough Plus (Organic Agave Syrup, English Ivy Leaf Extract)

Infants' Nighttime Cough (Organic Agave Syrup, English Ivy Leaf Extract, Chamomile Tea Extract)

KinderMed is launching at over 19,000 stores nationwide, including major retailers such as Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and RiteAid, and it will also be available on Amazon and Target.com.

About KinderFarms

Co-founded by parents, Jessica Biel and Jeremy Adams, KinderFarms is dedicated to providing effective, values driven alternatives to outdated OTC medicines and health products sold in the pharmacy aisle. Delicious and worry-free, KinderFarms products never contain artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors, and are vegan, kosher, naturally gluten-free and non-GMO project verified or organic. KinderFarms' products are available in over 35,00 stores nationwide and include KinderMed – a line of clean over-the-counter medicines for children, KinderLyte – a natural and effective, medical-grade oral electrolyte solution for the whole family, and KinderSprout – an organic, plant-based kids nutrition shake. KinderFarms donates one percent of sales as part of "1% For the Planet" to further our Kinder mission of supporting families in need around the world.

www.kinderfarms.com , @kinderfarms on Instagram and LinkedIn; @kinderfarmsUSA on Facebook.

