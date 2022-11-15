Internet of Things Leader Senseware is Now Attune

New branding reflects company's evolution, having established the industry's most comprehensive and flexible sensor platform, to now partnering with customers in delivering the real-time, actionable data they need to accelerate digital transformation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senseware, a leader in wireless, sensor-based monitoring systems, announced today that it is changing its name to Attune . The rebrand reflects the company's evolution of success in the marketplace, having established the industry's most comprehensive and flexible sensor platform to now partnering with their customers in delivering needed real-time data for digital transformation.

Attune Logo (PRNewswire)

"Eight years ago, we started with a focus on successfully bringing the first-of-its-kind sensor-based technology to market through our modular IoT hardware platform. But as we scaled our business, we knew that we could respond faster than the competition in meeting the changing digital transformation needs of our customers," said Serene Almomen, CEO of Attune. "In the wake of the increased attention on ESG, health and wellness, and climate change, organizations and their staff are demanding increased transparency; we give our customers assurance that they will have the critical data and insights needed to maintain 360-degree, 24/7 situational awareness." It is this critical data that gives facility operators situational awareness of their assets and enables them to take appropriate action when alerted to potentially faulty, inefficient, and unsafe conditions.

Attune's patented technology uses a unique modular industrial design to connect to sensors, meters, equipment, and any accessible data source in the built environment within minutes. It is a wireless solution and retrofittable in any type of environment. Industry leaders have applied their technology to access hard-to-get data to determine whether there is a leak, equipment malfunction, unhealthy air quality levels, or spike in energy consumption.



Attune's customizable real-time data acquisition and processing solution is the only one of its kind on the market; it is responsive to customer's needs and designed to evolve with them as their data needs change.



This innovation is best exemplified by Attune's configurable Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solution, which allows customers to choose from a range of the highest quality sensors to create their very own custom device. For one customer that could look like monitoring Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Temperature, and Humidity; for another, it's Ozone, Particulate Matter (PM), and Methane. Attune gives customers the power to configure a digital solution according to their unique specifications.

"Every facility's needs are different. With our robust hardware and software platform, which includes a real-time analytics engine, machine learning, AI, and digital & smart controls, Attune's capabilities can be customized to meet outcomes for any sector," said Julien Stamatakis, Co-Founder and CTO of Attune. "Our adaptability is the reason why our customers and partners turn to us to help them achieve and maintain operational excellence."

Attune's technology has been awarded 45 U.S. patents and is in place in 45 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico, covering more than a billion square feet of space. Continually, more than 3TB of real-time sensor data is being processed. More than 2000 buildings including commercial, industrial, and educational buildings are using Attune's technology as they start their journey into digital transformation and sustainability. Their IAQ solution specifically is deployed in more than 500 schools nationwide, including all of the schools operated by DC Public Schools (DCPS) and Denver Public Schools (DPS).

"As we celebrate our eight-year anniversary, our new name is more in line with our continued success in the market and we are excited to start this new chapter in our company's growth," added Almomen.

The corporate name change will become effective on day, November 15, 2022.

About Attune :

Attune, formerly Senseware, a leader in IoT with 45 patents, brings new levels of awareness concerning indoor air quality by connecting all monitoring data into one easy to use platform. It provides real-time assurance in critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market. To learn more visit: www.attuneiot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE attune