Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"),which is building the leading platform for cell programing and biosecurity, today announced that it intends to offer and sell $100 million of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. As part of this offering, Ginkgo intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of the shares of Class A common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Ginkgo.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Ginkgo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to offset the cash used to finance the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Bayer CropScience LP and for other general corporate purposes. The shares described above are being offered by Ginkgo pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 4, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on October 14, 2022. The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022 or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.

The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Ginkgo

Ginkgo is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of Class A common stock and the expected closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

