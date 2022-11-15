FLGT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 21, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 22, 2019 to August 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 21, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (ii) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

