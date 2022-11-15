EARNEST RESEARCH REBRANDS AS EARNEST ANALYTICS

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest is excited to announce that we are changing our name to better reflect who we are and where we are going. Earnest Research is now Earnest Analytics. To make it official, we are also rolling out a new look and a new web address. You will still find all the incredible thoughts from our analyst team on our Insights blog and in your favorite publications as well as our updated LinkedIn and Twitter accounts.

Earnest Research was started in 2012 with the belief that deriving accurate and actionable insights from data should be easy. That vision stemmed from years of sifting through noisy and often misleading early-stage alternative datasets in search of alpha. From the beginning, Earnest's goal was to deliver industry-leading signals to investment professionals to supplement their existing research and models.

In 2022, Earnest not only delivers the most accurate investment signals in the industry, but also macro-economic trends, consumer behavior analyses, and healthcare data to hundreds of investors, companies, and consultants. The company has expanded from credit card data to scanner, web pricing, and healthcare, with plans to add more. Now Earnest is working on its most transformative project yet: Dash. Through this purpose-built web platform, users can quickly track insights across coverage companies, subscribe to earnings surprise alerts, dive into company and category trends, and segment across geographies, channels, and more.

Earnest evolved from a single product focused on providing revenue forecasts for publicly traded companies to a comprehensive purveyor of data on the consumer and healthcare economy. Research is only one part of the company's growing product suite.

Earnest Analytics continues to work under the same guiding principle—helping its customers understand the world through data. The new name better captures Earnest's mission to become the go-to source for investors, companies, and consultants for the most up-to-date data and insights on the consumer and healthcare economy. The company also plans to continue adding new features and datasets.

