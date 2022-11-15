Concourse Financial Group Securities Rolls out RiskPro® for their Financial Professionals and Compliance Teams

RiskPro delivers investment proposal generation, model risk management and account volatility surveillance.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concourse Financial Group Securities (CFGS), an independent broker/dealer and RIA, and ProTools, LLC, creator of RiskPro, are pleased to announce an enterprise agreement that delivers RiskPro, the universal translator of risk, to CFGS financial professionals and home office teams.

"We found RiskPro to be powerful at communicating portfolio risk in a language everyone understands."

RiskPro technology provides on-demand investment proposals, portfolio construction, risk-adjusted goal modifications and account surveillance. The surveillance includes the ability to identify client investment accounts that may be straying outside of the appropriate risk range and alerting users.

CFGS President, Libet Anderson announced, "True to our name, CFGS is a space where the industry's best people, tools and solutions connect for success. We found RiskPro to be powerful at communicating portfolio risk in a language everyone understands and are thrilled to make it available to our financial professionals and home office teams."

"By leveraging RiskPro, Concourse Securities has a fully customized solution that sets a standard for the way firms deliver innovative technologies for their independent advisors," added Jeff Olsen, President, RiskPro.

The technology is now integrated through the Envestnet Unified Managed Account Platform (UMP) and the CFGS platform to provide a comprehensive solution for advisors to experience Perpetual Suitability within portfolios built for their clients' investment success.

"The RiskPro integration with the Envestnet UMP is yet another example of the benefit that opening our ecosystem can provide to help financial professionals find greater efficiencies in their practices," said Blake Marshall-Attle, Senior Partnership Director, Envestnet. "We've invested in creating optimized experiences for home office users and financial professionals that provides greater data alignment, operating process efficiencies and Envestnet-enabled solutions through a best-in-class partner application."

About Concourse Financial Group Securities

Concourse Financial Group Securities, member FINRA/SIPC, is an RIA and a broker/dealer. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, this wholly owned subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation supports more than 450 independent financial professionals nationwide as investment advisor representatives and registered representatives, as well as financial professionals who work through hybrid service models. For more information on Concourse Financial Group Securities, please visit www.concoursefinancial.com.

About RiskPro®

RiskPro® is a revolutionary technology platform that provides risk profiling, portfolio construction, and automated client, account, and model surveillance. Serving as the world's first Virtual Portfolio Strategist, RiskPro evaluates and communicates risk among investors, advisors, and home offices, using a common language that is simple to understand. This allows for Perpetual Suitability. RiskPro was developed by ProTools, LLC., a wealth-teach innovator headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. Please find us at RiskProAdvisor.com Follow us Twitter (@GetRiskPro) and LinkedIn

RiskPro and Concourse Financial Group Securities are separate entities.

