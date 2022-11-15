Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Intention to Become Publicly-Traded Exchange-Listed Company

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company") (OTCPK: BHRB), the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, announced the intent to list its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange within the next six months. The timing is contingent upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, the stock exchange listing requirements, the registration process of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and overall equity market conditions.

"We believe listing our shares on Nasdaq will broaden the Company's access to capital and provide better liquidity for our shareholders," said David P. Boyle, President & Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, by positioning our stock for inclusion in certain stock market indices, we expect greater interest in our stock that may lead to increased value for our shareholders."

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company and the Bank, including with respect to the listing of the Company's shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange and the timing and benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

