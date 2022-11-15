BASF TotalEnergies' petrochemicals facility earns International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

HOUSTON and PARIS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals facility – a 60/40 joint venture between BASF and TotalEnergies, based in Port Arthur, Texas – has obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS).

Steam cracker owned by BASF Corporation and TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA in Port Arthur, Texas. (PRNewswire)

This recognition highlights both companies' efforts to develop advanced recycling processes to recover waste and residues that can be turned into feedstock for circular plastics, chemical intermediates and consumer-facing products such as packaging and housewares.

"This certification is a recognition of the progress we are making to tackle the issue of plastic waste through the development of advanced plastic recycling. Through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, TotalEnergies seeks to contribute to a new value chain by increasing the supply of products offering identical properties as virgin feedstock and to meet its ambition to produce 30% circular polymers by 2030," said Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President, Renewable Fuels & Chemicals at TotalEnergies.

"At BASF, we aim to move toward a more circular economy by increasingly using recycled and renewable feedstocks, shaping new material cycles and creating new business models," said Mary Kurian, Senior Vice President of Petrochemicals at BASF. "This certification supports our journey towards a circular economy and highlights how advanced recycling technologies add value to the environment, society and economy."

ISCC PLUS is an international certification program that secures the chain of custody and traceability along the value chain from feedstock to final product, allowing companies to demonstrate their responsible approach to sustainable development for circular materials.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 16,700 employees in North America and had sales of $25.9 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TotalEnergies