Banking-as-a-Service leader Treasury Prime Announces Partnership with Plaid

Relationship enables seamless integration between Treasury Prime customers and fintechs available on Plaid marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a partnership with Plaid , the API-first data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, to deliver a seamless integration between Treasury Prime-supported accounts and any external fintech available via the Plaid ecosystem.

Leveraging a proprietary solution, the relationship allows Treasury Prime customers to link their accounts to a range of fintechs – including Branch , Rocket Money , You Need a Budget , Qapital , and Betterment – in order to deliver payments all within a matter of seconds. No longer will customers have to repeatedly enter their account and routing numbers to complete the connection. This feature accelerates the transaction speed and delivers a better overall user experience.

"By working with Plaid, we are able to deliver a safe, secure and simplified payment system that every company in our network can leverage and that meets the demands of the changing payment landscape," said Chris Dean, co-founder and CEO of Treasury Prime.

The announcement of Treasury Prime's integration with Plaid is the latest in a series of partnership announcements from the award-winning BaaS firm. The company recently announced acceptance into Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program as well as the addition of FirstBank and Bangor Savings Bank to its one-of-a-kind bank network.

For more information about Treasury Prime and to learn more about its BaaS network, visit https://www.treasuryprime.com/ . For more information about Plaid Exchange and its marketplace, visit https://plaid.com/ .

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile Banking as a Service (BaaS) products, Treasury Prime enables fintechs, banks and corporate partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps fintechs with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to extend their boundaries, helping to grow topline revenue and lower the cost of deposits. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

View original content:

SOURCE Treasury Prime