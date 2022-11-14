Yubo partners with The Diana Award in educational anti-bullying campaign

In observance of Anti-Bullying Week, The Gen Z platform will provide information and advice on cyberbullying to users through the month of November

PARIS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubo, a live social discovery platform for Gen Z, is proud to announce that, in observance of Anti-Bullying Week this year (Nov. 14 to Nov. 18), it will launch an in-app campaign in support of anti-bullying efforts by long-time nonprofit partner, The Diana Award.

In partnership with The Diana Award, Yubo will provide users with anti-bullying tips, information and insights in-app through the month of November this year. (PRNewswire)

As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering safety online, Yubo is working alongside The Diana Award to drive awareness of the impacts of bullying, on and offline, and of actions young people can take if they are targeted by cyberbullying.

Starting today, Yubo will provide users with anti-bullying tips, information and insights by The Diana Award, as well as additional resources for users who swipe to "learn more."

The Diana Award is an organization founded in the United Kingdom in honor of the late Princess Diana of Wales that recognizes young people aged 9 to 25 years old who work to improve the lives of others. Its anti-bullying work encourages change in attitudes and behaviors for young people, by young people.

Cyberbullying is a pressing issue for young people online and many are facing it alone. In a survey among 1,500 parents and children and teens by the Diana Award, the organization found that more than half – 58 percent – of young people said they would not tell their parents about being bullied online. The survey also found that 55 percent of parents surveyed think children are more vulnerable to bullying when they are at home than at school, because they are often online without constant adult supervision.

"At Yubo, we believe it's the obligation of all online platforms to dedicate resources to combatting online bullying and harassment, and we are proud to work alongside impactful organizations like The Diana Award as a part of our ongoing anti-bullying efforts," said Yubo CEO Sacha Lazimi. "We have launched a wide range of technical tools and policies designed to discourage and address toxic behaviors online, but we know that it's also important to drive awareness across our community with concerted educational campaigns and strategic partnerships."

Yubo combines numerous AI algorithms and technical tools with the oversight and guidance of human Safety Specialists to proactively enforce its Community Guidelines across its platform, which explicitly forbids bullying in any form.

In 2021, Yubo introduced a feature called Muted Words, which allows users to specify words, phrases, emojis and abbreviations they might find offensive or harmful that they no longer wish to see on Yubo. On an ongoing basis, Yubo works to evolve its Community Guidelines and supporting features by consulting with its Safety Advisory Board, which is made up by experts and former leaders of respected organizations such as the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children, Thorn, and INTERPOL.

"The line between online and the real world is increasingly blurred for young people, many of whom have had firsthand exposure to online communities since their earliest formative years. As this intersection of the two worlds continues, we are encouraged by the participation of safety-conscious social media platforms like Yubo in helping us to spread awareness and fight against cyberbullying," said Alex Holmes, The Diana Award president and Yubo Safety Advisory Board member.

Yubo's in-app swipe campaign to drive awareness of anti-bullying information and support for the Diana Award will run through the month of November and will be available to all users in the U.S., UK, Australia, and Canada.

ABOUT YUBO

Yubo is a live social discovery app making it easy for Gen Z to expand their social circles and hang out online with new friends from around the world. By eliminating likes and follows, we empower young people to show up as their true selves and connect as authentically as they would offline. Safety is a cornerstone of our platform, and we are proud to be the first social app in the world to introduce comprehensive user-age verification tools and real-time video and audio moderation for livestreams. Founded in France in 2015, Yubo today is used across more than 140 countries by over 60 million users. Visit us at yubo.live to learn more and follow our journey.

ABOUT THE DIANA AWARD

The Diana Award benefits from the support of HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex and was founded as a lasting legacy to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales' belief that young people have the power to change the world. The charity fosters, develops and inspires positive change in the lives of young people through four key programmes which include; a mentoring programme for young people at risk, a youth-led anti-bullying ambassadors campaign, a collaborative Changemakers programme that aims to reimagine mental health support for young people from racialised communities and a prestigious award which publicly recognises young changemakers – The Diana Award.

ABOUT THE DIANA AWARD'S ANTI-BULLYING CAMPAIGN

The Diana Award's Anti-Bullying Campaign involves several projects aimed at reducing bullying in schools. One of its main projects is the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors programme, which has trained over 50,000 young people across the UK to lead on anti-bullying campaigns in their schools.

