BOSTON LAW FIRM COHN & DUSSI NAMED TO GREAT PLACES TO WORK LIST BY THE SECURED LENDER

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, has been named to the first-ever Great Places to Work list by The Secured Lender.

The Secured Lender is published by SFNet, an industry organization that serves as a key resource for professionals in the secured finance industry.

The publication selected companies for its inaugural list based on their commitment to programs to attract and retain talent, including company culture, benefits, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives, work-life balance and other perks.

"At Cohn & Dussi, we are proud to be included on The Secured Lender's first Great Places to Work list," said Lewis J. Cohn, managing partner at Cohn & Dussi. "Within the secured finance industry, we play an essential role supporting companies in controlling the risks associated with asset-based lending. In both our Boston and Rhode Island offices, we welcome team players with fresh ideas who are seeking to develop their career with the full support of our law firm's talent and technology."

For more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built a reputation for excellence in practice areas that include collection on breach of equipment lease, finance and rental agreements, workouts, litigation, bankruptcies, replevins, real estate, documentation, and other general matters.

Read the article about Cohn & Dussi in The Secured Lender here.

Learn more about career opportunities at Cohn & Dussi at cohnanddussi.com/careers.

About Cohn & Dussi

Boston law firm Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

LAZ PR

Lisa Lazarczyk

Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi