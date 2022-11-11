Hyundai Accomplishes Voluntary Rear Occupant Alert Commitment

All 2023 Hyundai Vehicles (except NEXO) Come Standard with Rear Occupant Alert ("ROA") Technology

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has exceeded its voluntary commitment to implement rear seat reminder systems in most of its product line-up. To date, all 2023 Hyundai vehicles (excluding NEXO) produced for sale in the U.S. offer Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) technology as standard. Additionally, a more advanced ultra-sonic ROA technology is offered as optional on a number Hyundai vehicles and standard on the Santa Fe PHEV and Santa Fe HEV . ROA technology reminds the driver to check the backseat area to ensure a child or pet isn't accidentally left in the rear seat after parking. The system helps prevent pediatric heatstroke from kids being left inside a parked vehicle.

"Hyundai is committed to providing leading-edge safety technologies for our customers, passengers and for other road users," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "With Hyundai's standard safety technology offerings, including - Rear Occupant Alert (ROA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection/Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) /Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Hyundai is helping our customers avoid crashes and minimize the likelihood of fatalities and injuries on the road. These safety accomplishments are another proof point of Hyundai's leadership in the automotive industry."

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), heatstroke is one of the leading causes of non-crash-related fatalities among children. According to research data by the National Safety Council (NCS), 936 children have died from vehicular heatstroke since 1998 and 29 children in 2022. Vehicle heatstroke occurs when a child is left in a hot vehicle, allowing for the child's temperature to rise in a quick and deadly manner. To further prevent such tragedies, NHTSA requested voluntary industry commitments to make ROA standard on virtually all light-duty vehicles.

All 2023 model year Hyundai vehicles also include Automatic Emergency Braking Technology/Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist as standard, a goal Hyundai achieved two-years in advance of the government 2022 commitment.

Hyundai also reminds drivers and passengers to always wear safety belts, use appropriate child seats and focus on the drive.

