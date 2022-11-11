Henry Repeating Arms Honors Veterans With $325,000 Donations

The gunmaker's charitable "Guns for Great Causes" branch delivers donations to Disabled American Veterans, Building Homes for Heroes, National Veterans Foundation, and more.

RICE LAKE, Wis., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since March 1997, Henry Repeating Arms has been building America's favorite lever-action rifles, honoring the country's military heroes, and proudly supporting the organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of those who have fought and served. For this Veterans Day, as an extension of Henry Repeating Arms' twenty-five-year support and as part of their $1,000,000 anniversary pledge, the company recently presented cash donations to Disabled American Veterans, Building Homes for Heroes, and the National Veterans Foundation, for a total of more than $325,000 donated to military veterans' organizations this year.

Anthony Imperato shaking hands with World War II veteran Wetzel “Sundown” Sanders in 2019 after a Military Service Tribute Edition rifle presentation. (PRNewswire)

"I have a deep respect for those who answer the call of duty and serve our country, which was instilled in me by my father, who was a veteran of the Korean War," said Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms. "I've been blessed to shake hands and present rifles to the nation's finest, from Congressional Medal of Honor recipients to World War II heroes like Louis Zamperini. We will always continue to give back as much as possible to those who allow us to continue to do business in the land of the free. It's such a deeply ingrained part of our company DNA."

On October 22nd, Henry Repeating Arms Communications Director, Dan Clayton-Luce, presented the National Veterans Foundation with a check for $50,000 during their 37th-anniversary celebration in Los Angeles, California. Then on November 2nd, Imperato presented the Disabled American Veterans with $50,000 at their headquarters in Cold Spring, Kentucky, followed by another $50,000 to Building Homes for Heroes on November 10th at their gala in New York City. The recent string of donations is preceded by several more that occurred throughout the Summer, with the company donating a total of $175,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in June, the Veterans of Foreign Wars in July, the American Legion in August, and the Shadow Warriors Project in September.

Over the years, Imperato has called countless veterans and war heroes to join him on stage to be presented with Henry's Military Service Tribute Edition rifle, the company's permanent salute to America's military men and women. Notable recipients include Congressional Medal of Honor recipients Ty Carter and Don Jenkins, D-Day combat medic Ray Lambert, WWII veteran and Olympic runner Louis Zamperini, USS Indianapolis survivor Edgar Harrell, and many more.

Imperato concludes, "No matter how much we give back to these men and women and the organizations that support them, it will never be enough. It's a debt that cannot be repaid."

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354 for a free catalog.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

Henry Repeating Arms CEO Anthony Imperato presenting a check to Disabled American Veterans (top), Building Homes for Heroes (bottom left), and Henry Repeating Arms Communications Director Dan Clayton-Luce presenting a check to the National Veterans Foundation (bottom right). (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms