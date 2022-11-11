CONNECTRIA RECEIVES 2022 HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Connectria as one of the gold award recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during the virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor this week. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"Connectria is proud to be among the 800+ companies across the country who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans. We are proud to employ and ensure our nation's veterans have a long-term career leveraging the diverse skills they acquired through their military service," Amar Patel, Connectria CEO.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses, like Connectria, that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. Awards are organized by large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees), with two award tiers: platinum and gold.

"In the Army I learned things like owning your successes and your failures, getting the job done no matter what, and trusting my fellow soldiers. These were all skills that I brought with me when I joined Connectria, 18 years ago. Connectria has become a second family to me much the same way that the Army was in my formative years. My career has changed over the years and Connectria has provided me with opportunities to grow and achieve results that my 18 year old self could have never imagined," Dave Wilderman, Connectria VP of Solutions Architecture.

Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018. Learn more about the program here.

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria has received a HIRE Vets Medallion Award every year since 2019. We provide award-winning hosting and managed services, for IBM, AWS, Azure and more. Our services support more than 1,000 customers worldwide. Connectria is the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in North America. Connectria is also a leader in providing cloud migration and transformation services for organizations of all sizes. Our hybrid architecture solution enables customers to accelerate cloud adoption with fully managed, end-to-end support for IBM i, AIX, and AWS. No refactoring required.

