U.S. Postal Service Announces New Competitive Prices for 2023

USPS offers some of the lowest shipping rates in the mailing industry and is a great value to reach the more than 163 million delivery points we service across America

No price increase for Parcel Select Ground which, coupled with our recently improved service standard to 2-5 days from 2-8 days, offers a reliable and economical option for shippers

No price increase for USPS Connect Local, which gives businesses of all sizes the ability to reach local customers at affordable rates

Reduced pricing for some Retail Priority Mail Flat-Rate products below the temporary price currently in place

Priority Mail Commercial rate to increase by 3.6 percent, well below the rate of inflation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) today of price changes for Shipping Services to take effect Jan. 22, 2023.

These proposed prices were approved by the Postal Service governors. Notably, there is no price increase for Parcel Select Ground, which continues to be a reliable and economical shipping option. The pricing for USPS Connect Local will remain unchanged. This service provides businesses with an affordable same-day and next-day delivery for their local customers.

In addition, some Priority Mail flat-rate retail product prices will be reduced compared with the temporary rate adjustment currently in place, and Priority Mail commercial rates will increase by only 3.6 percent, well below the rate of inflation.

Overall, Priority Mail service prices would increase approximately 5.5 percent, Priority Mail Express service prices would increase by 6.6 percent, and First-Class Package Service prices would increase by 7.8 percent. The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect.

Shipping Services price adjustments vary by product. Although Mailing Services price increases are based on the consumer price index, Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The Postal Service governors evaluate shipping rates and fees and adjust them when needed as part of Postal Service's 10-year Delivering For America plan which is designed to reverse a projected $160 billion in operating losses over the next 10 years.

The Postal Service has some of the lowest letter mail postage rates in the industrialized world and also continues to offer a great value in shipping. Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service has upfront pricing and does not add surcharges for residential delivery or regular Saturday delivery.

The proposed domestic Priority Mail Flat Rate retail price changes are:

Product Current Planned Change Small flat-rate box $10.40 $10.20 Medium flat-rate box $17.05 $17.10 Large flat-rate box $22.45 $22.80 APO/FPO large flat-rate box $20.95 $21.20 Regular flat-rate envelope $ 9.90 $ 9.65 Legal flat-rate envelope $10.20 $ 9.95 Padded flat-rate envelope $10.60 $10.40

The complete Postal Service price filings with prices for all products can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily. For the Shipping Services filing, see Docket No. CP2023-42. The Postal Service provides additional resources to assist customers regarding the price changes. These tools include price lists, downloadable price files and Federal Register Notices. This information will be available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index on Wednesday November 16, 2022.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

