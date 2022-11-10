CGI's Momentum® Java Cryptographic Module receives Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) certification

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc., the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), is pleased to report that its Momentum Java Cryptographic Module has received Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) certification, an important standards certification for the protection of sensitive and valuable data within federal systems. The certification was achieved after an extensive verification and validation process through an independent, accredited lab.

"More than 190 federal organizations, agencies and federally funded non-profits trust CGI's Momentum to help manage their end-to-end financial, acquisition and budget formulation processes," stated John B. Owens II, Senior Vice-President and Enterprise Solutions Group lead at CGI Federal. "The rigorous certification process, which includes an independent lab test that searches for flaws in the software, provides added, tested security that our ensures our enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution meets modern security threats, whether data is active or at rest."

CGI Momentum product suite uses the Java Cryptographic Module to implement a wide array of cryptographic algorithms including Suite B algorithms, a set of cryptographic algorithms selected by National Security Agency (NSA) to protect both classified and unclassified national security systems and information. The module is used to provide data at rest encryption, data in transit encryption, PKI key management, digital signature generation and other crypto operations through a trusted and verified implementation. The certification complements the previously obtained FIPS accreditation for CGI Momentum C++ Cryptographic Module.

"Strong cryptography is the foundation of CISA Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA)," said Saidul Islam, CGI Federal Director, Momentum Product Security. "The use of validated crypto module in Momentum product suite helps our customers as they go through their ZTA journeys in line with federal mandates."

The certification, facilitated by third party vendor SafeLogic, runs through August 2024.

