Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and National Fitness Campaign announce program to build outdoor Fitness Courts® across Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are teaming up to bring 10 free outdoor Fitness Courts® to communities across Minnesota. The initiative aims to help improve overall quality of life through equitable access to outdoor exercise programs in communities throughout the state.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of MN) (PRNewswire)

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Fitness Courts® will be constructed in accessible public spaces, beginning in 2023, and will intentionally incorporate racial and health equity considerations into the initiative. This will include an emphasis on community art beautification opportunities around the Fitness Court® spaces with designs commissioned from local and regional artists across the state, with opportunities for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) representation.

Based in San Francisco, NFC has helped to open over 400 free outdoor Fitness Courts® in 42 states since 2017.

NFC's best-in-class outdoor Fitness Courts® features a series of seven-minute workouts with the benefits of digital coaching on the free Fitness Court App. The Fitness Court App acts as a "coach in your pocket," delivering regular content that keeps fitness training fun for adults of all ages and fitness levels. Additionally, there are opportunities for free fitness classes through an ambassador program that feature local Minnesota based trainers. The Fitness Court® delivers a powerful and fun 7-minute workout, designed by leading experts in functional fitness and bodyweight training.

"This work with National Fitness Campaign highlights our shared goals of embedding racial and health equity in community efforts that can address cardiovascular health and diabetes," said Bukata Hayes, vice president of racial and health equity and chief equity officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "All Minnesotans benefits from a culture of shared wellness. By purposefully focusing on BIPOC and historically underserved communities, Blue Cross is living our mission and values around racial and health equity and supporting initiatives that can make a positive impact."

Application Process Now Open

NFC and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota have opened the application process for grant funding to support building Fitness Courts® in local communities.

Municipalities, schools and other organizations that own accessible public space are eligible to apply for more than $1,000,000 in grant funding being made available through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign.

To learn more about National Fitness Campaign and funding qualifications and considerations, visit www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/minnesota .

The application process with run through February 1, 2023, with selected organizations being notified no later than March 1, 2023.

Grant recipients will receive a wellness toolkit, education and design resources to assist in planning, funding and launching their outdoor Fitness Court® and community wellness campaign.

"The National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota as its state sponsor in Minnesota," said Mitch Menaged, founder of the NFC. "This program will deliver tremendous resources to contribute to the important mission of increasing equity and improving health outcomes as the network of Fitness Courts grows across the state. We look forward to working with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to make this campaign a great success."

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota ( bluecrossmn.com ) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.7 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About National Fitness Campaign

Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign (NFC) is a wellness consulting firm that provides programs and services to cities, schools and sponsors with the mission to build healthy communities. NFC delivers an integrated wellness initiative, centered on the world's best outdoor gym: The Fitness Court®. The Campaign is planning its 500th Healthy Community, uniting the country's largest public-private partnership in support of wellness with the goal of building a Fitness Court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American. Follow us on social media @NatFitCampaign and #Fitnesscourt.

