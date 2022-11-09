Leap Partners Acquires Hornback Plumbing

The growing Southeast home services company expands into the Kentucky market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, a home services company with HVAC and plumbing businesses across the Southeast, recently expanded into the Kentucky market through its acquisition of Hornback Plumbing. In addition to Hornback Plumbing, based in Elizabethtown, Ky., Leap Partners' growing business portfolio currently includes companies located in Alabama and Tennessee.

"Over the course of nearly 20 years, Hornback Plumbing has built its brand on quality, reliable service," Leap Partners CEO John Cerasuolo said. "Leap Partners is thrilled to have the opportunity to help Hornback take its services to a new level, and we are actively looking for more companies to join our expanding network."

Under its new ownership, the Elizabethtown plumbing company will still operate as Hornback Plumbing, and former owners Donnie and Kim Hornback will continue to lead their team.

"Leap Partners was a great company for us to join because they know the importance of helping local businesses like ours grow while continuing to maintain strong ties to the community," Donnie Hornback said. "They will offer us operational support that will help us better serve our customers, employees and community."

Established in 2005, Hornback Plumbing serves Elizabethtown and surrounding communities, including Brandenburg. They offer services in the areas of plumbing and drain cleaning and are available 24/7 for emergency services. They also sell and install water heaters, softeners and filters.

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best small and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. The company's family of service businesses currently includes Conditioned Air Solutions (Huntsville, Ala.), Drain Werks (Birmingham, Ala.), George Plumbing (Hartselle, Ala.), Hornback Plumbing (Elizabethtown, Ky.), and Scenic City Heating & AC (Chattanooga, Tenn.). Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read partner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

