Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company Releases Limoncello Baked Goods Holiday Gift Boxes

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company incorporates their award winning Fabrizia Limoncello into a lineup of baked goods. Each holiday gift box includes a variety of lemon inspired desserts from their renowned limoncello cookies, lemon loaves, biscotti and more!

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company is excited to announce the release of their holiday gift boxes and corporate holiday catalogue. They are offering six limoncello dessert gift boxes, all of which can be shipped nationwide and come with a variety of baked goods, a personalizable holiday gift note, holly, and real evergreens! Their holiday gift box collection can be found here: https://www.fabrizialemonbakingcompany.com/collections/gift-boxes

"Fabrizia baked goods are made with exceptional quality using all natural ingredients, Sicilian lemons and Fabrizia Limoncello".

Fabrizia Spirits, the leading limoncello producer in the United States, launched Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company in 2020 as a way to extend their passion and "zest" for lemons, limoncello and the Fabrizia brand in a way that everyone, including non-alcoholic beverage consumers, can enjoy. Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company has been one of the fastest growing direct to consumer online bakeries with over 10,000 individual orders throughout the continental USA in the first year.

"We are excited to release our new holiday gift boxes and continue to share another integral aspect of our Italian upbringing, food. All our baked goods are made from scratch with exceptional quality, including all natural ingredients and of course Sicilian lemons and limoncello, which the Fabrizia brand is known for," said Phil Mastroianni, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company also launched their group and corporate holiday catalogue. A 10% discount is offered on group orders and there is an option for organizations to add their logo to their custom holiday cards. Their catalogue can viewed here: https://www.fabrizialemonbakingcompany.com/pages/corporate-orders

About Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company uses their award winning Fabrizia Limoncello to bake fresh limoncello cookies, biscotti, blondies and other baked goods to be shipped anywhere in the United States. Customers can purchase products at https://www.fabrizialemonbakingcompany.com

Contact: Debralee Johnson, 1.603.458.1745 (ext. 704), debralee@fabriziaspirits.com

