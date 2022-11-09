Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuits Filed in Florida, California

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed Complaints on behalf of clients in Utah and California against Sunbeam Products, Inc., alleging the plaintiffs were burned by defective Crock-Pot Express Crock Multicookers.

Desiree Conder (link to complaint), Salt Lake City, Utah, and Valerie Alegre (link to complaint) of Los Angeles, California, were both the victims of pressure cooker explosions that occurred in November 2020, when the lid to their Crock-Pot pressure cookers opened with their contents still under pressure. That same month, Crock-Pot issued a recall of more than 900,000 pressure cookers, citing 119 reports of lids detaching improperly, causing 99 burn injuries. When the clients purchased their pressure cookers, however, the company marketed them as having "safety sensors" which meant that "once the pressure increases, the lid cannot be opened."

The lawsuits are filed by Lisa A. Gorshe of Johnson//Becker, PLLC. Lisa exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation related to consumer goods, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

