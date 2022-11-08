Talend Announces Casey George as Chief Revenue Officer

Former IBM and Verint executive to accelerate data leader's global scale and market impact

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend, a global leader in data integration and data management, today announced it has hired Casey George as its chief revenue officer. Casey brings over 20 years of experience leading high-achieving teams and exceeding sales, revenue, and profit objectives.

"Casey is a strong addition to the team with expertise for scaling SaaS companies and a proven track record of earning customer loyalty and accelerating growth," said Kristin Weston, Talend Board Chair. "Casey will help us expand our position globally and deepen our strategic partnerships as we look to help more companies get greater value from their data."

Casey was most recently senior vice president and general manager at Verint, a global leader in customer engagement, and spent over 20 years at IBM in multiple executive roles. Casey has experience selling across industries and segments. He will help lead go-to-market alignment to drive new customer acquisition and existing client retention. Casey will also build upon Talend's successful relationships with leading technology partners, including AWS and Snowflake, and a network of system integrators and value-added resellers that help streamline customer implementations and accelerate the return on their data investments.

"In today's uncertain and rapidly evolving world, it's imperative for companies to trust and understand how to use their data to gain a competitive edge," said Casey George. "Talend's unique ability to turn data into a multiplier has never been more relevant. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team to help our customers thrive in a rapidly changing business environment."

