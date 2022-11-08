SOCMA Recognizes 12 Companies Leading in Environmental, Health & Safety

Nation Ford Chemical Receives Gold Award, Association's Highest Honor

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce 12 member companies are the recipients of the association's 2022 Performance Improvement Awards, highlighting their commitment to excellence in environmental, health and safety (EHS).

SOCMA: Solutions for Specialties (PRNewswire)

Honorees will be recognized during an awards ceremony and celebratory dinner on Tuesday, November 15, during the 2022 SOCMA Summit at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

"SOCMA applauds these 12 companies who are helping raise the bar for the industry," said Joe Dettinger, SOCMA's Senior Director of Technical & Safety. "SOCMA's aim is to foster best practices in EHS performance which is why SOCMA founded the awards program 17 years ago."

Ten facilities will receive Silver awards signifying outstanding achievements in one of the five ChemStewards® Core Principles – Stakeholder Communications, Product Stewardship, EHS&S in Planning and Operations, Employee Training and Engagement, and Resource Management and Waste Minimization.

22 sites will receive a Bronze award, which recognizes noteworthy facility-specific accomplishments. The complete list of winners can be found here.

Notching top scores across all award categories, Nation Ford Chemical (NFC) is this year's Gold Award recipient. Nation Ford will also take home SOCMA's Sustainability award as well as the Educational Outreach award. NFC consistently impresses with high-quality programs like its new maintenance and reliability software system which substantially improved preventive maintenance, employee communications and asset management of equipment.

Judges also applauded NFC's participation in regional university events, including a recent "ChemE Spend-A-Day." Partnering with local colleges like North Carolina State University, the University of South Carolina and Clemson, NFC hosted chemical engineering students at their Fort Mill, SC, site, to gain real-time, active experience of all aspects of a chemical plant.

"Despite growing headwinds and break-neck demands, SOCMA is proud to see so many companies continuing to prioritize investments in their employees, products and safety," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "Each year, we look forward to hearing about these advancements and showcasing our members' leadership in EHS best practices. There is no better platform to celebrate this year's winners than the SOCMA Summit, designed to empower specialty chemical companies with actionable intelligence on groundbreaking programs and industry trends."

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA builds commercial connections, supports manufacturing and operations, and advocates regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org

