ScoliCare Opens its First Clinic in the US

New service will treat scoliosis and hyperkyphosis patients in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScoliCare, Australia's largest provider of non-surgical scoliosis and hyperkyphosis treatment and leading worldwide brace manufacturer (ScoliBrace®), today announced the opening of its first clinic in the United States. ScoliCare Naples Florida is located at 6291 Naples Blvd, Naples, Florida. To see case studies showing how ScoliCare clinics have supported past patients, visit www.scolicare.com/naples-florida .

ScoliBrace is the world's leading custom 3D spinal brace for children, adolescents and adults with scoliosis or hyperkyphosis. It is designed and manufactured by ScoliCare. (PRNewswire)

"Our continued growth and expansion into the US shows the increasing demand for non-surgical scoliosis and hyperkyphosis treatment and rehabilitation options around the world," explained Dr. Jeb McAviney, CEO of ScoliCare. The prevalence of idiopathic scoliosis in young people is reported to be up to 5% [1-5] while scoliosis in adults has been reported to be as high as 68% [6, 7]. It's vital that everyone receives the right treatment at the right time for the best outcomes."

"Despite Hurricane Ian, we are still opening on schedule thanks to our great local tradespeople in Florida. We're really excited and proud to be the first ScoliCare clinic in the US," said Dr. T. Bryant D.C., Head Clinician of ScoliCare Naples Florida. "We have had a long-term relationship with ScoliCare and have now transitioned from being a ScoliBrace Provider to adopting ScoliCare's full clinical approach. This includes ScoliBalance®, ScoliCare's physiotherapeutic scoliosis specific exercise program."

ScoliCare is known for patient-centred care and provides treatment to babies, children, adolescents and adults with scoliosis or hyperkyphosis. ScoliCare supports patients through their journey from assessment and treatment to rehabilitation and monitoring.

About ScoliCare

ScoliCare opened in Sydney, Australia in 2011 after Dr. Jeb McAviney (Chiropractor) found limited dedicated scoliosis and hyperkyphosis services available to patients. Today, the company has six clinics, 200 ScoliBrace Providers worldwide and offers scoliosis education to thousands of healthcare professionals each year.

