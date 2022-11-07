Trimble and HP Collaborate to Explore the Use of Robotic Technology for Autonomous Indoor Construction Layout

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and HP are collaborating on the integration of Trimble's latest robotic total station with HP's new SitePrint robotic layout solution. The solution focuses on transforming the layout process for indoor construction projects.

The announcement was made at the Trimble Dimensions+ Conference, where HP and Trimble are demonstrating the technology.

The construction industry faces a variety of challenges including the shortage of skilled workers and productivity. HP and Trimble can address these challenges with an integration of HP SitePrint and the recently introduced Trimble® Ri total station. The integrated solution can deliver an autonomous layout workflow that empowers efficiency and productivity on the job, while delivering layouts faster than traditional methods. Augmenting the contractors' work, SitePrint can avoid obstacles and print lines and complex objects with pinpoint accuracy and consistent repeatability. In addition, text printing capabilities bring additional data from the digital model to the construction site to prevent errors.

Using optical technology, the precise positioning and navigation of HP SitePrint robot is driven by the Trimble Ri total station. Equipped with automatic level detection, self-calibration, and Trimble VISION™ technology for advanced tracking, the Trimble Ri enables the HP SitePrint robot to achieve autonomous, high-accuracy indoor layout work.

"The integration of Trimble Ri and HP SitePrint can transform the layout process on complex construction sites with pinpoint accuracy, and in a fraction of the time," said Aviad Almagor, vice president of Technology Innovation, Trimble. "This is an opportunity for layout contractors to improve accuracy and productivity and handle more projects with the same size of team."

"Technology adoption and increased digitization can help construction firms bridge this productivity gap," said Daniel Martínez, vice president and general manager, HP Large Format Printing. "HP has played a key role in bridging digital and physical worlds with print solutions for architects and engineers over the last thirty years. With the integration between HP SitePrint and Trimble Ri, we can make it easier than ever for layout professionals to bring an idea to life on site, while also enabling increased digitization of the construction industry as a whole."

