Plum Organics and 2020 Mom Partner to Drive Change in Mental Health Care for Moms

Leading organic baby food company partners with nonprofit organization to help provide resources and close gaps in maternal mental health care for moms

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Organics, a brand with a purpose of giving little ones the very best food from the very first bite, today announced a collaboration with 2020 Mom, a nonprofit advocacy organization on a mission to close gaps in maternal mental health care. Together, the two organizations will join forces with two primary goals: to continue efforts toward destigmatizing mental health challenges for moms across the country and deliver much-needed research and mental health resources.

"As a brand, we at Plum are driven by supporting moms with quality choices when it comes to providing their children with delicious and nutritious organic food options," says Braden Bender, Interim President of Sun-Maid Growers of California, parent company of Plum Organics. "We recognize that there is a large gap in resources when it comes to maternal mental health care. By working with 2020 Mom, we are confident that we can continue to make a difference for moms who are struggling with maternal mental health. Through The Mindfull Effect Program, we will focus on being a reliable ally and providing moms with resources they may not have had access to previously."

According to 2020 Mom, more than 600,000 mothers will suffer from a maternal mental health (MMH) disorder in the U.S. every year1. Untreated MMH disorders can have devastating impacts on not only a mother's health and functioning, but on their baby's health and development, and overall family stability.

Plum Organics and 2020 Mom will produce a first-of-its-kind national map shedding light on the maternal mental health provider workforce, including community-based organizations and maternal mental health behavior providers. This proprietary data will serve as a foundation to understanding maternal support in the U.S., or lack thereof, and the key areas where both organizations can work to ameliorate the current state of maternal support systems. Once complete, these findings will be available on both the Plum Organics and 2020 Mom websites.

"We are thrilled to partner with a brand like Plum Organics, whose mission and values align perfectly with our organization," says Joy Burkhard, Founder and Executive Director of 2020 Mom. "Even in today's world of increasing mental health awareness mothers frequently feel alone and without a village of support. With the support and partnership of Plum Organics we are executing this ground-breaking research to identify gaps and solutions to build this very village."

Both organizations are working together to bring new resources to moms and are expected to unveil their findings and integral resources in 2023.

About Plum Organics

Plum Organics is a leading organic baby food brand with the mission of getting little ones the very best food from the very first bite. Recognized for unique, culinary-inspired recipes, Plum believes introducing a wide variety of nutritious foods from the beginning can impact babies' palates and preferences towards healthy foods for life. Plum offers a complete line of premium organic baby food, toddler and kids snack products. As a brand by parents, for parents, #PlumMakesItEasy. For more information, visit www.plumorganics.com

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness of one disorder, postpartum depression, to building a movement to address maternal mental health. The organization's work centers around closing gaps in the healthcare system by scaling change through the identification of evidence-based and emerging solutions, cross-sector collaboration, and advancing legislative and regulatory policy solutions. For more information, visit http://www.2020mom.org

