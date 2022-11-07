Mississippi Artificial Grass from SYNLawn® is Helping Residents Save Substantial Amounts of Water

MISSISSIPPI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent water crisis in Mississippi, it is more imperative than ever to conserve our water quality and supply. SYNLawn is spreading the word about a new solution to help water conservation efforts through the use of a higher quality artificial grass. SYNLawn turf allows for considerable water savings, while also being recyclable, plant-based, and the ONLY turf manufactured in the industry that is USDA-certified.

Water is one of Earth's most valuable resources. As time goes on, more and more is taken for granted and wasted. Every day, the average home for example utilizes 90 gallons of water and nearly 33,000 gallons a year, and that loss is only the result of one home. As it stands now, Mississippi is on a projected path towards drought, and that is why it is absolutely urgent that we save every drop that we can.

SYNLawn is the largest manufacturer of artificial grass across the USA. In response, we feel it is our responsibility to ensure that our products give back to the environment. For this reason, we have dedicated more than 50 years of research and development to provide the safest, cleanest, and greenest artificial grass Mississippi has ever known. At SYNLawn, we quality-check each product to ensure that all of our clients receive the same ultra-realism, superior durability, and performance through any of our revolutionary products. In addition, we operate from our 400,000 square foot design and production facilities in Dalton, Georgia that is fully integrated and ISO 9001 certified.

Residential and commercial properties desire the most beautiful landscapes to provide stunning impressions on customers, family, and friends. Unfortunately, this is why 70% percent of water usage is used on landscaping. Mississippi synthetic grass, with its use of exclusive technologies and eco-friendly materials, is making it possible to save thousands of gallons of water, reduce carbon footprint, and prevent further landfill impact. Furthermore, SYNLawn is designed to save an average of 50 to 70 percent on consumer water bills, putting money back in your pocket. With a more realistic and higher quality synthetic grass, you can help conserve water while still enjoying a pristine lawn space.

