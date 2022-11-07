InventHelp Inventor Develops New Litter Collection Tray for Cat Litter Boxes (SDB-1668)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved tray accessory to keep residual granulated litter contained at a cat litter box area," said an inventor, from Escondido, Calif., "so I invented the LITTER BE GONE CAT MAT. My design would eliminate the tracking of cat litter and/or waste into other areas of the home."

The patent-pending invention prevents a cat from tracking granulated litter after using a litter box. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional litter mats. As a result, it reduces messes on home floor surfaces and it provides added peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a unique design that is easy to place and use so it is ideal for cat owners, animal shelters, kennels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

