InventHelp Inventor Develops Condensation Collection Tool for Meat Plants (SKC-581)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have experience working in a poultry plant and I thought there could be a better way to stop water/condensation from cross contaminating foods," said an inventor, from Palestine, Texas, "so I invented the CATCH MOP. My design can be used to effectively catch and remove any water/condensation from high places in the plant."

The invention provides an effective means of removing condensation from high areas inside poultry and meat plants. In doing so, it increases sanitary conditions. As a result, it helps to prevent the stoppage of production and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for poultry and meat plants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

