Serving Those Who Serve at The Ultimate Entertainment Experience Center

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Veteran-owned business, The Gallery Sportsman's Club & Range is exceptionally excited to honor our nation's heroes and all those who have served. In observance of Veteran's Day, The Gallery will be offering the following promotions to Active and Reserve Military and Veterans, beginning on Friday, November 11th:

FRIDAY 11/11 – SUNDAY 11/13

Non-members can shoot for just $11.11 ALL weekend long, discounted from $25

Members can bring a free guest each day without redeeming guest passes

New Member sign ups receive a 50% discount on the $165 Initiation Fee PLUS a complimentary box of ammo, a $28 value

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

Enjoy a complimentary Patty Melt or Classic Burger in The Barrel Room , a full-service restaurant and high-end sports bar located inside the facility

SATURDAY 11/12 – SUNDAY 11/13

Enjoy a complimentary coffee or espresso beverage at Trigger Press , our premium coffee bar featuring local favorite Vail Mountain Coffee

"The Gallery is happy to give back to Veterans over this special weekend. As a combat veteran and local business owner, I appreciate the benefit of being able to support the opportunity to support those who have served and those who continue to serve." Said Mark Hymanson, one of the owners of The Gallery Sportsman's Club and Marine Corps Veteran.

About The Gallery Sportsman's Club & Range: The Gallery is more than a traditional range. We seek to create a community with common interests rooted in adventure, a passion for shooting sports, and everything outdoors. The 20,000 sq ft facility boasts a high-end shooting experience across 15 lanes, The Barrel Room, Colorado's first restaurant with a full bar in a shooting facility, coffee shop, an outdoor retailer, a robust training program, and a team that provides Members & Guests with exceptional experiences every time they visit. They intend to break the stigma surrounding shooting sports and remove the intimidation factor that new shooters often experience The Gallery is also licensed by the state of Colorado to issue state fishing, hunting, and park passes.

