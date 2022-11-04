FOX CORPORATION STATEMENT ON ARBITRATION RULING

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; "FOX" or the "Company") today made the following statement in response to the arbitration ruling issued by the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS) deciding the claims a FOX subsidiary filed against Flutter Entertainment plc ("Flutter") last year.

"FOX is pleased with the fair and favorable outcome of the Flutter arbitration. Flutter cannot pursue an IPO for FanDuel without FOX's consent or approval from the arbitrator. FOX has a 10-year call option that expires in December 2030 to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel for $3.72 billion, with a 5% annual escalator. FOX has no obligation to commit capital towards this opportunity unless and until it exercises the option. This optionality over a meaningful equity stake in the market leading U.S. online sports betting operation confirms the tremendous value FOX has created as a first mover media partner in the U.S. sports betting landscape."

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

