Deckers Releases its FY22 Creating Change Report

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in ­­designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today released its Fiscal Year 2022 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Creating Change.

Deckers Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Deckers Brands) (PRNewswire)

Deckers' FY22 Creating Change report builds on the progress made against its Sustainable Development Goals related to materials, waste, water, climate and clean energy, chemistry and consumer safety, human rights, and gender equality, quality education and reduced inequalities.

"Deckers is now 12 years into our sustainability journey and our commitment is stronger than ever. We are proud of our culture where—regardless of what is going on in the world—our employees can come together to make a difference," says Dave Powers, CEO and President of Deckers Brands.

FY22 Creating Change Report highlights include:

Environment:

All brands have reduced footwear emissions, water, and energy per pair, since FY19 baseline year, and are making progress toward established physical intensity targets.

Continued work with the Savory Institute to support regenerative farming practices on sheep farms in Australia , influencing over 200,000 acres and 40 farms.

The Moreno Valley, California Distribution Center has undertaken efforts to become a zero-waste facility.

Expanded environmental monitoring programs among manufacturing partners and continued monitoring of supplier partners through ongoing LCA outreach efforts.

Social:

As of March 31, 2022 , 21% of director-level and above employees in the US were from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. This represents an overall increase of more than 9 percentage points since this target was first established in FY20.

In FY22, 44% of all new hires reporting into the US corporate office were from BIPOC communities.

Donated a total of $3.4 million through Deckers' corporate giving program to non-profit organizations supporting environment, racial and social justice, education, uplifting youth, and those underserved in their communities.

Employees volunteered over 14,000 hours globally, showcasing passionate dedication to giving back.

"We're excited to share our progress made toward our Sustainable Development Goals," says Thomas Garcia, Chief Administrative Officer. "Harnessing the collective passion of our employees and our supply chain partners across the globe has truly made it possible to create meaningful change."

To learn more about Deckers Brands Sustainability and read the full report, please visit www.deckers.com/responsibility.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may relate to our future sustainability targets, business operations and operations of our business partners or other future events. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The outcomes of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022, or the Annual Report. We cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deckers Brands