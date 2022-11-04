CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS IN ARKANSAS, OPENING THIRD LITTLE ROCK RESTAURANT WITH LOCAL OWNERS

- Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening in West Little Rock on Nov. 15th -

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its newest restaurant in West Little Rock, Arkansas. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick's sixth restaurant in Arkansas and third in the Little Rock area, following an opening in North Little Rock last May. Located at 17400 Chenal Parkway, Chicken Salad Chick West Little Rock features a drive-thru and patio seating. The new restaurant celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewswire)

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Cutting Board.**

Thursday, Nov. 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

Friday, Nov. 18 – Buy 2 Quick Chicks and receive 1 free Quick Chick all day long.**

Saturday, Nov. 19 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

Emily Gray and business partner Hudson Sandefur of Little Rocking Chick, LLC are the multi-unit franchising duo behind Chicken Salad Chick's expansion in Little Rock. The two met when Gray was working as a corporate trainer for the brand and Sandefur was opening several Chick locations across Mississippi and Tennessee. Pairing her background in education and inside knowledge of the brand with his previous ownership experience has been a recipe for success as the two focus on leading a business that can spread positive change and enrich the Little Rock communities where they develop.

"Hudson and I opened our first Chicken Salad Chick together in June 2020, and the Benton community really supported us throughout all of the pandemic challenges that came with that timing," said Emily Gray. "We are forever grateful for those guests and our amazing team members who share our passion for service. It's been an honor to keep growing this business, expanding into North Little Rock and now this new location on the west side of our great city."

Gray added, "My first experience working with Chicken Salad Chick in college was also when I fell in love with the feeling of joy and opportunity each restaurant exudes. Chicken salad is a beloved staple that people turn to for celebration and for comfort. Our teams take a lot of pride in preparing these fresh ingredients by hand and making someone's day with a smile and a delicious meal. We can't wait to open our doors in West Little Rock."

Chicken Salad Chick in West Little Rock will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWestLittleRockAR/.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick