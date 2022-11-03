Flex Receives Cisco 2022 Excellence in Sustainability Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex today announced that the company was nominated and selected for the Cisco 2022 Excellence in Sustainability award. Cisco unveiled the award nominees and winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) attended by hundreds of component suppliers, manufacturing partners, logistics partners, and Cisco employees. The 31st annual hybrid SAE was held in-person and aired virtually on Cisco TV on September 15, 2022.

This award recognizes Flex for distinguishing themselves as visionaries and collaborators in the social and environmental sustainability space.

"Sustainability remains a high priority for many of our customers, creating opportunities to evolve and deepen value chain partnerships to help address broader environmental and social challenges, together," said Kyra Whitten, Vice President, Sustainability, and President, Flex Foundation at Flex. "As one of Cisco's manufacturing partners, we at Flex are honored to receive the 2022 Excellence in Sustainability award for our leadership, performance and continued collaboration to drive sustainability across our value chain."

"Thanks in part to our supplier and partner relationships, Cisco recently closed out a strong fiscal year despite a myriad of ongoing pressures and global disruptions. We continue to double down on our collaborative and strategic efforts focused on resiliency, security, and sustainability," said Marco de Martin, Vice President, Supplier Management, Cisco. "Our SAE theme this year, "Powering Growth Together" highlights the aptitude of our partner and supplier network to innovate and adapt in a collaborative spirit as we deliver for customers. Together, we will continue making significant investments in hybrid cloud, hybrid work, Security, IoT, 5G and Wi-Fi in response to technology megatrends and transitions across the globe. Now more than ever, it is an exciting time to work with Cisco as we make significant investments in our supply chain, transform our business, and look to the future as one team."

At SAE, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain.

