RS Group Announces Formation of RS Safety Solutions to Provide Customers With a Focused and Strong PPE Safety and Hygiene Product Offer

Forerunner businesses Needlers and Liscombe products now available under the RS brand

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, today announced the launch of RS Safety Solutions as a new brand within the RS Group. RS Safety Solutions brings together the existing RS personal protection equipment (PPE) capabilities with the operations of Needlers and Liscombe, both of which are based in the U.K.

RS Safety Solutions logo (PRNewswire)

RS Group acquired Needlers (Needlers Limited) and Liscombe (John Liscombe Limited) in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Both businesses are leaders in their fields, with Needlers largely serving the food processing industry with its PPE and hygiene products and Liscombe primarily operating in industrial sectors, where safety and personal protection is critical. This union offers a deep technical experience and combines over 300 years of expertise in this field.

The combination of the two businesses within RS Safety Solutions will enable the leveraging of their respective strengths to serve customers in industrial and food processing markets and address their requirements for PPE and safety and hygiene equipment. The unification also bolsters the huge potential for each of the forerunner operations and strengthens RS' position as a major player in the PPE market.

"Following on from changing our name from Electrocomponents to RS Group, this is the latest step on the journey to rebranding all the RS operations," said Pete Malpas, President EMEA at RS. "By uniting these two growth businesses under RS Safety Solutions, we can now deliver a fantastic offering in PPE, safety, and hygiene products for new and existing customers in industrial and food processing markets, all backed by the RS Group."

"The launch of RS Safety Solutions is a hugely exciting moment for us," commented Mark Day, Managing Director at RS Safety Solutions. "Our existing customers will recognize that our combined operations are now clearly part of one extremely well-known brand, which will help to strengthen our product range and give us a truly global reach."

RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ .

PR Agency Contact:

Janice Fenton

Account Director, Publitek

janice.fenton@publitek.com

+44 (0) 7774 725483

Further information is available via these links:

Twitter: @WeAreRSGroup; @RSdesignspark

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/wearersgroup/

DesignSpark: www.rs-online.com/designspark

RS Group plc: https://www.rsgroup.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RS Group plc