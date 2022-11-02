Penske Logistics Recognized as Top Food Chain Provider by Food Chain Digest

READING, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics has earned entry onto the 2022 Top Food Chain Providers listing, as announced by Food Chain Digest, the official publication of the Food Shippers of America.

Penske Logistics has earned entry onto the 2022 Top Food Chain Providers listing, as announced by Food Chain Digest, the official publication of the Food Shippers of America. (PRNewswire)

The Top Food Chain Provider program highlights third-party logistics companies, freight brokers, motor carriers, rail/intermodal and maritime companies that excel in capabilities and service to food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management, according to the publication.

For this year's list, nearly 6,000 participants in the food industry voted for organizations with the strongest reputations and value in the food chain technology segment. As part of the process, companies earning an adequate volume of votes are validated, which helped to identify the companies named to the list.

"Food shippers rely upon their logistics partners and carriers to help manage a productive, efficient and seamless food chain," said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest. "A common theme for the companies on the 2022 list is that they have been providing significant value to food shippers at a time when demand in all modes has been surging while the people and assets needed to move and store goods and materials remain scarce."

Penske Logistics features an industry-leading portfolio of services to its food and beverage customers. These solutions include reliable product pickup through delivery; a temperature-controlled supply chain; flexible vendor pickups and just-in-time delivery; sophisticated equipment tracking; a keen grasp of store and vendor requirements; delivery coordination between vendors, distribution centers and stores; and the local sourcing of the freshest products.

Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president: "We are honored to be designated as a top food chain provider. Our associates are dedicated to serving our food and beverage customers in the most efficient manner and it's vital that we help them engineer solutions, sometimes in an instant, during these uneven times that we are currently living in."

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Logistics